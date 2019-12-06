Upgrade to a 6-pack of AmazonBasics 100W Dimmable LED light bulbs for $17

Amazon offers a six-pack of its AmazonBasics 100W Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $17.03 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $23 or more price tag and a match of the best we’ve tracked to date. While you can find LED bulbs for less, these are full 100W and dimmable builds, so you can use them in large spaces with fully adjustable switches. Amazon rates them at 10,000-hours of use across a typical lifespan with a total energy cost of $93. That equates to roughly $1.81 per year, based on average use. So with the decade coming to a close, now is a better time than ever to make the switch to LED. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop down to 60W and leave the dimmable features behind to grab a six-pack for under $9. These bulbs don’t have nearly as many use cases, but will still get the job for reading lamps or just as backups if you find yourself with a burnt out receptacle. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

AmazonBasics 100W LED Light Bulbs feature:

With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 1500 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

This LED light bulb uses only 15 watts of energy, saving up to $93.50 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

