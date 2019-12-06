Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off Alex and Ani, Michael Kors, more

- Dec. 6th 2019 9:33 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off top jewelry brands. A standout from this sale is the Cate & Chloe 18k White Gold Drop Earrings for $13.99 Prime shipped. These earrings are regularly priced at $20 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, these earrings would be a great choice. They’re elegant, timeless and versatile. Over 60% of reviewers left a 5-star rating. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the Michael Kors Jet Set Bracelet that’s marked down to $55, which is $40 off the original rate. This bracelet has an adjustable clasp and has a Michael Kors logo in the center. It would be a wonderful gift idea for the holidays and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author