Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off Alex and Ani, Michael Kors, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off top jewelry brands. A standout from this sale is the Cate & Chloe 18k White Gold Drop Earrings for $13.99 Prime shipped. These earrings are regularly priced at $20 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, these earrings would be a great choice. They’re elegant, timeless and versatile. Over 60% of reviewers left a 5-star rating. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the Michael Kors Jet Set Bracelet that’s marked down to $55, which is $40 off the original rate. This bracelet has an adjustable clasp and has a Michael Kors logo in the center. It would be a wonderful gift idea for the holidays and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

