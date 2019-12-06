BAGSMART’s electronics organizer is a traveling must-have at just $12

- Dec. 6th 2019 7:07 pm ET

$12
0

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BAGSMART Electronic Organizer for $12.23. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its near-$20 going rate this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Offering storage spaces for just about anything you could need while traveling, this bag is great for keeping all of your cords and cables neatly organized. Plus, it all zips up quite nicely to make sure everything stays in the pouch you place it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather organize shower essentials, this hanging bag is perfect for you. At $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it offers multiple layers of organization, making sure you’ll never leave home without proper toiletries again.

Now, with this pouch, you’ll be able to take along quite a few things, but the smaller, the better. Right now you can save 20% on nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters, making them just $8 Prime shipped. These are a great addition to your new bag and will come quite in handy if you have any new computer.

BAGSMART Electronics Organizer features:

  • Made of heavy-duty, durable and water repellent nylon molded case protects your item from scratches, dust and accidental dropping
  • Dimensions: [Outer] 6.3” x 9.5” x 1” [Inner] 6.1” x 8.5” x 0.8”, easily fit into any backpack or handbags
  • Lightweight and durable hard case. Easy to carry, great partner for your hard drive at travel or in the office
  • Versatile electronics accessories organizer specifically designed for well organized people; Multiple pockets of various sizes provide great flexibility for organizing your accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$12

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals BAGSMART

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide