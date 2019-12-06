BAGSMART’s electronics organizer is a traveling must-have at just $12

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BAGSMART Electronic Organizer for $12.23. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its near-$20 going rate this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Offering storage spaces for just about anything you could need while traveling, this bag is great for keeping all of your cords and cables neatly organized. Plus, it all zips up quite nicely to make sure everything stays in the pouch you place it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather organize shower essentials, this hanging bag is perfect for you. At $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it offers multiple layers of organization, making sure you’ll never leave home without proper toiletries again.

Now, with this pouch, you’ll be able to take along quite a few things, but the smaller, the better. Right now you can save 20% on nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters, making them just $8 Prime shipped. These are a great addition to your new bag and will come quite in handy if you have any new computer.

BAGSMART Electronics Organizer features:

Made of heavy-duty, durable and water repellent nylon molded case protects your item from scratches, dust and accidental dropping

Dimensions: [Outer] 6.3” x 9.5” x 1” [Inner] 6.1” x 8.5” x 0.8”, easily fit into any backpack or handbags

Lightweight and durable hard case. Easy to carry, great partner for your hard drive at travel or in the office

Versatile electronics accessories organizer specifically designed for well organized people; Multiple pockets of various sizes provide great flexibility for organizing your accessories

