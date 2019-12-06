Banana Republic Factory offers deals from $13 during its Cyber Week Event

Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sweaters, pants and an extra 50% off clearance. Plus, it’s offering an extra 30% off your purchase with code GIFTMORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Heather Quilted Jacket is on sale for $50 and originally was priced at $170. This jacket has hidden pockets that adds a stylish appeal and a timeless quilted design. It’s also water-resistant, which is great for winter weather and you can find it in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Chunky Crew Neck Sweater is on sale for just $17 and originally was priced at $60. I love the bright red color for the holidays but it also comes in an array of other hues. Best of all, it’s long enough to wear with leggings or jeans alike.

Our top picks for women include:

