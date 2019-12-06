Egyptian cotton sheets at 40% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $54

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering 40% off on True Luxury 1,000 TC Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets. This sheet set is available in a wide array of color and size options to fit any size bed. However, if you’re looking for a queen size sheet set it’s currently marked down from $53.99 shipped. To compare, this sheet set is regularly priced at $90. The set features a fitted and flat sheet as well as two standard pillow cases. If you’re on the hunt for a gift idea, this would be a great option. With over 5,000 reviews, it’s rated 4/5 stars.

You can also find the sheets in a King Size from $57 and a California King from $60. Finally, be sure to check out our Home Goods Guide for more deals today to update your space before the holidays.

True Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheets feature:

CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE & ECO-FRIENDLY : When crafting our authentic, 1000 Thread Count sets, Thread Spread uses only pure, 100% long staple Egyptian cotton yarns, which are renowned for their superior quality and durability.

A PERFECT FIT : This Queen size set features 4 pieces: 1 Flat Sheet: 90” x 102”, 1 Fitted Sheet 60” x 80” with top-quality elastic and 18″ extra deep pockets, and 2 Standard-size Pillowcases 21” x 32”.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE : We’re confident these high-thread-count sheets will elevate your bedroom, guest room, kids’ room, RV, vacation home, or other space.

CARE GUIDE: Machine wash in warm and tumble dry on low, do not bleach.

