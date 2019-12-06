This Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker with brew pause is just $14 (Reg. $24)

Walmart is offering the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (49465R) for $13.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $24 at Walmart, it fetches as much from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect as a spare, for the lake house, or just for when your single-serve maker won’t cut it for family gatherings, this affordable coffee maker can brew 12-cups at once. Other features include auto shut-off, a water reservoir window, keep-hot plate, cord storage and more. It also has a handy brew pause function so you can start pouring a cup before it’s finished brewing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if this is just for a spare or your next ski chalet trip, consider the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker which is back down to its $10 Prime shipped holiday price. While its ratings aren’t quite as notable as today’s lead deal, it has just about the same feature set for $4 less.

If you’re looking for a deal on a single-serve maker, we got you covered. Walmart is also offering the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $40 shipped. Regularly up to $59, this is matching the advertised Black Friday listings and is the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Walmart customers.

Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Wake up to fresh coffee. Skip the alarm and wake up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee every morning instead. The Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, so you can make sure you never miss your coffee wake-up call. Pour your first cup before the brewing process is done, without compromising taste or creating a mess, with the auto pause and serve feature.

