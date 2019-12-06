Today’s Gold Box has holiday ornaments, tree accessories, more from $5

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering various holiday decor, ornaments, and more on sale from $5.20. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand for $62.20. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new all-time low and nearly 40% off the regular going rate. Gone are the days of those annoying Christmas tree stands, this option from Krinner offers a foot pedal tightening system that “sets up your tree in less than minute. Secures trees up to 12-feet tall and 7-inches in diameter. It can also hold up to 2.5-gallons of water. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.
You’ll also find plenty of Christmas tree ornaments on sale from $5.20, making it a great time to pick up some new decorations. Here are some of our top picks:
- Taco Glass Blown: $7 (Reg. $12)
- Avocado Guacamole Glass Blown: $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Stack Of Books Glass Blown: $11 (Reg. $15)
- Mr. Christmas Goodnight Lights: $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Disney’s Frozen Warm Hugs Olaf: $21 (Reg. $30)
- …and more!
Krinner Christmas Tree Stand features:
- Simply pump the foot pedal Set up your Christmas tree in less than a minute! No assembly required, no screws to tighten!
- 20″ (52cm) diameter extra-large tree stand, base weight 18 lbs. (8kg).
- Secures any tree up to 12 feet tall and trunks with 7 inches in diameter.
- Retains 2.5 gallons (11L) of water with automatic water level indicator.
- Made in Germany
