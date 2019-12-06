Today’s Gold Box has holiday ornaments, tree accessories, more from $5

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering various holiday decor, ornaments, and more on sale from $5.20. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand for $62.20. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new all-time low and nearly 40% off the regular going rate. Gone are the days of those annoying Christmas tree stands, this option from Krinner offers a foot pedal tightening system that “sets up your tree in less than minute. Secures trees up to 12-feet tall and 7-inches in diameter. It can also hold up to 2.5-gallons of water. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll also find plenty of Christmas tree ornaments on sale from $5.20, making it a great time to pick up some new decorations. Here are some of our top picks:

Krinner Christmas Tree Stand features:

Simply pump the foot pedal Set up your Christmas tree in less than a minute! No assembly required, no screws to tighten!

20″ (52cm) diameter extra-large tree stand, base weight 18 lbs. (8kg).

Secures any tree up to 12 feet tall and trunks with 7 inches in diameter.

Retains 2.5 gallons (11L) of water with automatic water level indicator.

Made in Germany

