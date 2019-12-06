LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB-C Hard Drive falls to new low: $110 ($50 off)

Dec. 6th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB-C Hard Drive for $109.95 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats the last price drop we noted by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB-C connectivity, not only will it work right out of the box with your MacBook or iPad Pro, but you’re also looking at up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4/5 stars from over 170 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

Don’t need the USB-C connectivity? Consider grabbing one of LaCie’s Rugged Mini portable drives instead. You’ll also give up the MacBook Pro friendly-design, but will be able to save some extra cash compared to the lead deal. The 2TB version is a great alternative at $80, especially if you’re after a more affordable way to add the rugged form-factor to your mobile kit.

Speaking of on-the-go workflows, Jordan recently took us through what gear he keeps in his bag. So be sure to give our latest edition of Behind the Screens a look.

LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB-C Hard Drive features:

With a capacity of 4TB, the Rugged USB 3.0 Type-C External Hard Drive from LaCie marries a USB 3.0 Type-C interface and data transfer speeds of up to 130 MB/s with rugged durability that provides a drop resistance of up to 4′, crush resistance of up to 1 ton, and rain resistance, making this drive suitable for all-terrain storage, whether you’re in the field or in your home.

