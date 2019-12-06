Color + AirPrint support headline Lexmark’s Laser Printer: $167 (All-time low)

- Dec. 6th 2019 3:12 pm ET

$167
0

Amazon is offering the Lexmark Color Wireless Laser Printer (C3326dw) for $167.27 shipped. That’s around $33 off the typical rate and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $7. When it comes to laser printers, color models can tend to be quite pricey. Today’s deal makes this AirPrint and Google Cloud Print-enabled Lexmark model more affordable than ever. Not only does it support Wi-Fi, but you’ll also find a dedicated Ethernet port helping you achieve a hassle-free connection. Duplexing is supported, allowing you to reduce waste by printing on both sides of each page. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’ve used laser printers before, you know they can be bulky. Thankfully HP has attacked this problem head-on with its LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer. It’s the “world’s smallest laser printer in its class” and clocks in for $109. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll forfeit color printing capabilities.

Want to print photos on-the-go? Well today is your lucky day since one of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals manages to include Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Instant Printer. It’s priced at $61.50, leaving you with over 30% off.

Lexmark Color Wireless Laser Printer features:

  • Compact color laser printer that has dimensions that can easily fit in most places with a tray capacity up to 250 pages, plus single-sheet feeder
  • Wireless. Setup is fast and easy. Standard Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from mobile devices. USB and Ethernet connectivity also available. Mobile support via Lexmark mobile print app, Mopria, AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$167

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Laser Printers

Laser Printers
airprint Lexmark

About the Author