Color + AirPrint support headline Lexmark’s Laser Printer: $167 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Lexmark Color Wireless Laser Printer (C3326dw) for $167.27 shipped. That’s around $33 off the typical rate and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $7. When it comes to laser printers, color models can tend to be quite pricey. Today’s deal makes this AirPrint and Google Cloud Print-enabled Lexmark model more affordable than ever. Not only does it support Wi-Fi, but you’ll also find a dedicated Ethernet port helping you achieve a hassle-free connection. Duplexing is supported, allowing you to reduce waste by printing on both sides of each page. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’ve used laser printers before, you know they can be bulky. Thankfully HP has attacked this problem head-on with its LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer. It’s the “world’s smallest laser printer in its class” and clocks in for $109. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll forfeit color printing capabilities.

Want to print photos on-the-go? Well today is your lucky day since one of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals manages to include Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Instant Printer. It’s priced at $61.50, leaving you with over 30% off.

Lexmark Color Wireless Laser Printer features:

Compact color laser printer that has dimensions that can easily fit in most places with a tray capacity up to 250 pages, plus single-sheet feeder

Wireless. Setup is fast and easy. Standard Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from mobile devices. USB and Ethernet connectivity also available. Mobile support via Lexmark mobile print app, Mopria, AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!