Mohu’s Striker OTA Antenna sports a 75-mile range and down to $77 (23% off)

Amazon currently offers the Mohu Striker Outdoor OTA HDTV Antenna for $77.03 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 23%, is $3 under the Black Friday price drop, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Mohu’s more recent antennas, Striker sports a 75-mile range, meaning you’ll be able to expand a cord-cutting setup with plenty of news, sports, other content. Plus, it’s weather-resistant, meaning you can mount it outside to take full advantage of its range. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more details.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 75-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

If you’re looking for another way to upgrade a home theater, this Philips Hue Play Starter Kit adds ambient HomeKit lighting to your TV at $130. I personally own this set and would definitely recommend it to anyone searching to add some flair to their setup.

Mohu Striker features:

Indestructible HDTV antenna to watch free TV> one of mohu’s newest innovations in outdoor antennas, striker digital antenna for HDTV was designed to be placed anywhere. Striker HD antenna for TV is able to pick up popular over the Air channels and shows, including abc, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, the Cw, Univision, and more — all for absolutely free. And because over-the-air broadcasts are uncompressed, striker is capable of delivering the clearest high-definition picture possible, noticeably better than cable and satellite providers.

