Pick out your holiday apparel with up to 50% off Chico’s at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Chico’s Apparel for women. One of the most notable deals from this event is the So Slimming Ponte Stretch Juliet Pull On Ankle Length Pants for $40 shipped. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $80 from Amazon and Chico’s also has them for $80 as well. This style features a high waist line and a vertical seam to give you a slimming appearance. It also has a front panel to smooth out your stomach area. These pants are great for holiday parties, work events, or everyday occasions. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Another standout from this sale is the Coolmax Pullover Sweater that’s priced at just $30 and originally went for $66. This is another timeless style that can be worn for years to come. It would look great with scarves, vests, jeans, leggings, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out our Fashion Guide to score even more deals today.
So Slimming Ponte Pants feature:
- These slim-fit pull-on ankle pants feature front welt pockets and vertical seams that complement the pinstriped design.
- Stretch Ponte knit fabric with So Slimming Hidden Fit technology front panel that smooths your tummy for a flawless fit
- A versatile and stylish piece for any woman and any look. Pair with a chunky cable knit sweater, a sleek turtleneck, a denim jacket, or a soft tee– the styling options are endless.
