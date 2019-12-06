Pick out your holiday apparel with up to 50% off Chico’s at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Chico’s Apparel for women. One of the most notable deals from this event is the So Slimming Ponte Stretch Juliet Pull On Ankle Length Pants for $40 shipped. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $80 from Amazon and Chico’s also has them for $80 as well. This style features a high waist line and a vertical seam to give you a slimming appearance. It also has a front panel to smooth out your stomach area. These pants are great for holiday parties, work events, or everyday occasions. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Coolmax Pullover Sweater that’s priced at just $30 and originally went for $66. This is another timeless style that can be worn for years to come. It would look great with scarves, vests, jeans, leggings, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

So Slimming Ponte Pants feature:

These slim-fit pull-on ankle pants feature front welt pockets and vertical seams that complement the pinstriped design.

Stretch Ponte knit fabric with So Slimming Hidden Fit technology front panel that smooths your tummy for a flawless fit

A versatile and stylish piece for any woman and any look. Pair with a chunky cable knit sweater, a sleek turtleneck, a denim jacket, or a soft tee– the styling options are endless.

