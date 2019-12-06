Relax over the holidays with this heated Shiatsu Massager for $26 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Heat Massager for $25.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate, one of the lowest totals we have tracked and the best we can find. Featuring 8 massage roller balls, adjustable intensity and auto-reverse directional functions, this is great way to wind down after Thanksgiving and in between your busy Christmas preparations. Perfect for muscle tension and to promote blood circulation, this model also features infrared heat to take your home massage experience up another notch entirely. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s offer is easily one of the best prices out there on a comparable product. The only thing for less would be something like this Manual Massage Roller Ball at $6 with 4+ star reviews. Most brand name workout foam rollers go for more than $26, and you have to do most of the work. Although you could opt for this AmazonBasics model at $11 Prime shipped.

InvoSpa Back Neck and Shoulder Heat Massager:

This shoulder massager comes with 4 big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, foot, tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts to release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax

