Buy Sonet’s eGFX Breakaway RX 560 eGPU + get a $100 Steam gift card for $400

Sonnet is running a promotion that gives customers a FREE $100 Steam gift card with the purchase of its eGFX Breakaway 560 eGPU. Just buy the eGPU at any authorized retailer, like Amazon, Apple, Sonnet directly, or one of its resellers, and then submit this form via mail. You’ll have to buy the eGPU at retail price, but this promotion gives you $500 worth of goods for $400, or 20% off purchasing both items separately. Macs are getting better at gaming, and you can even stream Steam games to your iPad now. Sonnet’s eGPU makes your Mac much more capable as a gaming machine. But, this eGPU is also great for photo or video editing or running higher-quality displays. Learn more in our hands-on review of the eGFX Breakaway Box. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you might be wondering what to spend your $100 gift card at Steam on. Halo: Master Chief’s Collection is the #1 best-selling game on Steam right now, and will only use 40% of your credit. You could also opt for Red Dead Redemption 2, or even Halo: Reach to continue filling out your content library.

Keep in mind that your Sonnet eGPU will come with a shorter, 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable. That is likely not quite long enough for you, as it absolutely was too short for me. A must-have for any Thunderbolt 3 accessory is CableMatter’s 40Gbps 6.6-foot cord. While it will set you back around $60, it’ll give your device a much further reach.

Sonnet eGFX Breakaway 560 eGPU features:

Radeon RX 560 GPU (built-in); Windows Thunderbolt 3 (64-bit Edition Version 1703 or greater); Must have Thunderbolt 3 Mac with macOS 10.14.5+

Small and highly portable design that provides 60W of power delivery (must have thunderbolt 3 computer)

3 Display ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Thunderbolt 3 port

AMD Eyefinity multi-display technology – supports up to four 4K displays

