Score a Scotch Thermal Laminator with 52 sheets for $17.50 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Scotch Thermal Laminator with 52 Laminating Pouches for $17.49 shipped. For comparison, similar laminators on Amazon go for $22, while 100 sheets is another $10. This bundle has a list price of $35 and this is the best we’ve tracked. This bundle is perfect if you’ve got Christmas cards that need laminating or want to make your own erasable to-do lists. You’ll be able to fit pages up to 9-inches wide in this laminator, which is perfect for letter-sized prints. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Considering you’re saving 50% from its list price, why not put some of that to use and pick up 100 more sheets for $10 Prime shipped. These are designed to be used with 8.5-inch sheets which make them perfect for letter documents.

Scotch Thermal Laminator features:

This Scotch laminator features two temperature settings that can be adjusted, and it has a two-roller system for even heating. This set comes with one laminator and fifty 8.5″ by 11″ starter thermal laminator pouches and it includes two bonus pouches.

