Score a Scotch Thermal Laminator with 52 sheets for $17.50 at Walmart

- Dec. 6th 2019 5:47 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off $17.50
0

Walmart is offering the Scotch Thermal Laminator with 52 Laminating Pouches for $17.49 shipped. For comparison, similar laminators on Amazon go for $22, while 100 sheets is another $10. This bundle has a list price of $35 and this is the best we’ve tracked. This bundle is perfect if you’ve got Christmas cards that need laminating or want to make your own erasable to-do lists. You’ll be able to fit pages up to 9-inches wide in this laminator, which is perfect for letter-sized prints. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Considering you’re saving 50% from its list price, why not put some of that to use and pick up 100 more sheets for $10 Prime shipped. These are designed to be used with 8.5-inch sheets which make them perfect for letter documents.

Scotch Thermal Laminator features:

This Scotch laminator features two temperature settings that can be adjusted, and it has a two-roller system for even heating. This set comes with one laminator and fifty 8.5″ by 11″ starter thermal laminator pouches and it includes two bonus pouches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
50% off $17.50

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Scotch

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide