Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $12, Ghost Recon Breakpoint $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. This one can still fetch over $20 at Amazon, currently $24, but is now matching the lowest price we tracked over Black Friday. That deal didn’t last long and this one might not either so if you’re looking to score a copy, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Samurai Shodown, Dishonored 2, The Outer Worlds, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

