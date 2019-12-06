Up your Modern Warfare game with Turtle Beach’s XO Three Gaming headset at $30

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and eBay. Down 50% from its regular rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Offering a 3.5mm jack, this headset can easily plug into just about any gaming device, including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or even your PC. If you’re tired of using your TV’s built-in speakers for playing Call of Duty, this is a great way to step up your game without spending a fortune. Plus, the built-in microphone makes communicating with your team super simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The NUBWO Gaming Headset is a great alternative at $17 Prime shipped. While it won’t give you that signature Turtle Beach sound, it’s a fantastic step up from using the included headset with your console or TV speakers. But, given that this is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, you know that it’ll get the job done just the same.

On the hunt for a new keyboard? Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical model is $80 right now, with even more from $60. There’s nothing like a good mechanical “clunk” when gaming at your desktop, and Logitech delivers without breaking the bank.

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset features:

The XO Three has a thick and robust frame with a plush leather wrapped headband and breathable fabric wrapped ear cushions allowing you to play for hours in comfort

Hear every crisp high and thundering low with these large, high quality 50 millimeter over ear speakers

Turtle Beach’s renowned high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and can be removed when watching movies or listening to music

Convenient in-line controls place Master Volume and Mic Mute right at your fingertips

Works great with Xbox One and PS4 controllers and PC, Mac, and mobile devices with 3.5 millimeter jacks

