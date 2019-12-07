Amazon’s Bose discounts bring SoundLink Micro back to $69 (Save 30%), more

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $69 shipped. Today’s pricing is in line with Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, giving you a second chance to cash in on the best offer we’ve tracked. With three colorways to choose from, buyers can keep things simple with black or white, or chase a more vibrant look with its red offering. Owners will net six hours of playback on a single charge and Bose promises “crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size”. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Bose products on sale.

If you’re an Anker fan, another route worth considering is the Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker at $50. This speaker sports Anker’s patented BassUp technology, allowing you to toggle it on or off with the press of a button. Buyers will net “20W of powerful, high-fidelity audio.”

Looking for an easy gift idea? You won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s $30 offer on urBeats3 Lightning Earphones. We just found the deal less than an hour ago and its offers an incredible value that’s up to 50% off what places like Best Buy are charging.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features:

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud & clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior, resists dents, cracks and scratches

