Amazon’s Gold Box has whiskey decanter sets and other barware from $9.50

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, nixxi (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of barware gifts from $9.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is this Whiskey Decanter Set for $20.20, which regularly goes for around $28. Offering up two glasses and a decanter, this is a fantastic way to both display and enjoy your finest bottle. With a 750ml capacity, there’s enough room here to hold plenty of drink for many cold nights to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Upgrade your whiskey game even further by picking up this ice ball mold set. It’s around $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a unique way to keep your drink cool. Your friends will wonder how you got perfect ice spheres as you serve them a nice cool drink in your new decanter set.

Whiskey Decanter Set features:

This uniquely shaped Lefonte liquor decanter and whiskey glasses set exudes style and sophistication. Fill it with your favorite Whisky, Vodka, Scotch, Bourbon or Wine.

