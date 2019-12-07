Relax after a stressful day with InvoSpa massagers from $22.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Shaft Brands (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of InvoSpa Massagers from $22.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Handheld Percussion Back Massager at $22.47, which regularly fetches $40. If you’ve ever needed a good back massage, but going to the chiropractor or therapist is just a bit out of budget, this is a great alternative. Offering twelve different percussion modes and six separate attachments, you’ll be able to find relief from the day’s stress easily here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, a great addition to any back massage is a great back scratch. The TungSam Self-Massager Therapeutic Bamboo Back Scratcher is just $6 Prime shipped and offers an iconic design. I’ve used back scratchers like this for years, and it’s always awesome to finally be able to reach that one spot you haven’t been able to itch all day.

InvoSpa Percussion Back Massager features:

12 PERCUSSION MODES & 10 ADJUSTABLE SPEEDS – Whether you prefer a gentle relaxing massage experience or an intense deep tissue massage, you can choose from 12 different percussion modes and 10 different intensity levels.

6 INTERCHANGEABLE MASSAGE ATTACHMENTS – The handheld massager, equipped with 6 different massage attachments, provides various deep tissue massage experiences, well promoting circulation and stress relief for all body parts – back, neck, shoulder, leg, calf and foot.

POWERFUL MOTOR – Ergonomic motor with extremely powerful up to 3200 pulses per minute, could effectively relieve pains, deeply penetrate your tissues and muscles, mimicking the vigorous kneading. Using pure copper motor, the percussion massager has longer service life and overheat protection.

