Kick back and relax with magazine subscriptions from $3 on your Kindle

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle edition magazines from $2.99. Our favorite is five months of Food Network for $2.99, which regularly fetches $12 for a year if you’d rather have it printed. The holidays being many memories around for folks, from gathering with family to eating well-cooked meals. If you’re like me, then there’s nothing like sitting around the table with both family and great food. The Food Network magazine will showcase some incredibly delicious treats alongside full-fledged meals, making sure you’ll always have something new to eat. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget that you can still snag three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1. This gives you access to millions of ebooks, cookbooks, and more at one low cost.

For cooking the best dishes in all the galaxy, be sure to check out the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook. Now down to $21, this book offers all of Star Wars’ best delicacies and shows you exactly how to cook them.

Food Network Magazine:

Who Reads Food Network Magazine? The Food Network Magazine reader is a total food enthusiast–passionate, imaginative, and sees cooking as an expression of their creative spirit. Whether it’s a quick weeknight meal or planning a dinner party with friends, the Food Network Magazine reader loves to experiment with new ideas and add a unique signature twist to every meal. What You Can Expect in Each Issue: He Made/She Made: Two Food Network personalities battle it out to see who makes the better dish Copy That!: A famous item from a national restaurant is recreated each month Out of the Box: You’ll be amazed at how many unique dishes can come from a boxed mix in your pantry! Weeknight & Weekend Dinners: Whether you have 30 minutes or 3 hours, make a delicious meal every night of the week Flip This Dish: A Food Network star recreates a classic dish to match their style. The Kindle Edition of this magazine includes Page View. In Page View, your magazines look just like the printed edition with all the photos and formatting

