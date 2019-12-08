Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier gets 28% discount down to $20 + more from $7

Dec. 8th 2019

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of hand tools with deals starting at under $7 Prime shipped. One standout is on the Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier at $19.99. Typically fetching $28, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount, comes within $0.50 of this year’s Prime Day mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in all of 2019. This multitool features 12 different components in one and is comprised of a lightweight stainless steel handle. This is perfect for adding to your bag as a way to be prepared for just about anything. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional hand tool starting at under $7. And for other ways to ensure you’re already armed for various tasks, check out our roundup of best multi-tools from under $5 featuring Gerber, Leatherman and more.

Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier features:

Tough, reliable, and easy to handle, the Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier is engineered to tackle jobs in just about every situation. Featuring a sleek butterfly design, durable stainless steel construction, and Gerber’s patented Saf.T.Plus component locking system, this affordable multitool packs 12 convenient tools that will quickly prove indispensable.

