Amazon slashes up to 50% off Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses starting at $64

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses with deals starting at $64. Shipping is free across the board. Included in this sale you’ll find plenty of different styles for both masculine and feminine looks. One standout is on the Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses for $64. Down from $128, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. This slick pair of shades features violet tinted lenses with 100% UV protection. The oversized round design is both trendy and effective when it comes to keeping the sun out of your eyes. With over 1,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here for additional discounts. There’s something for just about everyone included here, so even if the lead deal isn’t your style, you’ll certainly be able to find a pair that is.

R ay-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses features:

Ray-Ban Erika sunglasses are fashion-forward and stylish sunglasses for women and men. Featuring round pilot lenses, these Oversized Round sunglasses are the perfect must-have accessory to complete a trendy appearance. Erika RB4171 sunglasses feature prescription-ready (Rx-able) plastic lenses that are treated with a 100% UV protective coating.

