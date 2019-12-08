Bundle Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for $139 and save up to $150

- Dec. 8th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with Echo Show 5 for $139 shipped. Down from the $289 value that the pair of devices typically fetch, today’s offer  matches our previous Black Friday pricing for the all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is only $10 more than buying the video doorbell by itself. This bundle is a great way to expand your Alexa setup, as the Video Doorbell 2 sports motion alerts and 1080p video feeds which can be pulled up on the included Echo Show 5. This is a great way to help catch package thieves in their tracks as the holiday shopping season winds down. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 11,200 customers.

Looking for another way to expand your Alexa setup? Right now Amazon is taking 70% off its Echo Input and has dropped the price down to just $10.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle features:

Watch over your home and answer the door from your phone, tablet and PC with next-gen security from Ring Video Doorbell 2. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.

