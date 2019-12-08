Snow Joe’s 15A Electric Snow Thrower drops to new 2019 low at $105 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 15A Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for $104.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks a new 2019 low, and is the best price we’ve tracked since July of 2018. Featuring a 15-amp internal motor, this model can move up to 720-LBs. of snow per minute. Perfect for ditching the shovel this winter and clearing off sidewalks, patios, and even your drive way. Its reliance on electric means you won’t have to worry about gas or oil, fiddle with getting it to start after pulling out of your garage for the first time, or any other headaches. Over 770 customers have left an overall 4.1/5 star rating.

Instead of sporting an internal battery, this model of Snow Joe electric snow thrower relies on being tethered to an outlet to function. That’s why using your savings to buy the AmazonBasics 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord at $16 is highly recommendable. This will give you enough flexibility to clear plenty of paths and more this winter around your home.

Snow Joe 15A Electric Snow Thrower features:

Boasting a 15-amp motor, this snow-throwing dynamo can move up to 720 pounds of snow per minute! Its durable, 4-blade rotor, constructed of heavy-grade steel, cuts a full 18-inch wide by 10-inch deep swath of snow with each pass. Easy-glide wheels make the Snow Joe Ultra super easy to turn and maneuver. Delivering the performance of a gas machine with the convenience of electric power, the Ultra SJ623E is the smart choice for snow removal this winter.

