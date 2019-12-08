Today only, take 10% off Target gift cards: Save on tech, home goods, more

- Dec. 8th 2019 12:44 pm ET

10% off
0

It’s that time of year, and for today only you can save 10%  on Target gift cards. The discount is automatically applied when your selection is added to the cart. You can save up to $30 on a single gift card. You’ll want to opt for the larger denominations to maximize your savings. Grab a discounted gift card today and save on your holiday shopping. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

Full terms and conditions:

Offer restrictions: Target GiftCards purchased during 10% off offer may be redeemed starting Monday, December 9 at 10am Central. Offer valid for up to $300 in Target GiftCard purchases ($30 maximum discount) per household. Minimum GiftCard purchase is $10 per card. Limit one transaction up to $300 in Target GiftCards on Target.com. Offer does not include Target Visa Gift Cards, Target MasterCard Gift Cards, Target American Express Gift Cards & gift cards issued by other retailers such as dining, lifestyle & entertaining gift cards. Offer excludes reloads of previously purchased Target GiftCards, Target GiftCards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, Target GiftCards provided for merchandise returns, Merchandise Return Cards and Target GiftCards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase. Quantities limited; no rain checks. Purchases of Target GiftCards that exceed certain transaction limits may be voided. Terms & conditions apply to gift cards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

10% off

Guides

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp