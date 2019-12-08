Today only, take 10% off Target gift cards: Save on tech, home goods, more

Offer restrictions: Target GiftCards purchased during 10% off offer may be redeemed starting Monday, December 9 at 10am Central. Offer valid for up to $300 in Target GiftCard purchases ($30 maximum discount) per household. Minimum GiftCard purchase is $10 per card. Limit one transaction up to $300 in Target GiftCards on Target.com. Offer does not include Target Visa Gift Cards, Target MasterCard Gift Cards, Target American Express Gift Cards & gift cards issued by other retailers such as dining, lifestyle & entertaining gift cards. Offer excludes reloads of previously purchased Target GiftCards, Target GiftCards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, Target GiftCards provided for merchandise returns, Merchandise Return Cards and Target GiftCards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase. Quantities limited; no rain checks. Purchases of Target GiftCards that exceed certain transaction limits may be voided. Terms & conditions apply to gift cards.