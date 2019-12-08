Save up to 44% on toys from Tonka, Battat, Melissa & Doug, more starting at $5

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 44% off a selection of favorite preschool toys from Battat and more. Deals start at under $5, and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the discounts, it’s hard to go wrong with the Tonka Classic Steel Mighty Dump Truck at $13.85. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $2. This classic toy will surely be a hit with the construction-loving little one in your life. It rocks a steel build and even has a working dump bed. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.

Also on sale today as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver Bundlefor $153.29 shipped. Usually fetching $239, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. It may be winter, but grabbing this shaved ice machine will have you ready to pump out all the snow cones you or your kids could want come summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Tonka Classic Steel Mighty Dump Truck features:

The Tonka Classic Steel Mighty Dump Truck is built for hauling. This sturdy, steel construction vehicle is ready for the toughest loading jobs. Move the bed up and down to trigger its unloading action. Constructed with Steel and guaranteed for life.

