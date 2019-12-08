Complete your room with ping pong tables, entertainment chairs, more from $14

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of items for your game room with deals starting at under $14 Prime shipped. One inclusion in today’s sale that’s sure to catch any gamer’s eye is the X Rocker Pro Series 2.1 Vibrating Gaming Chair at $101.49. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you over 32% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This gaming chair features a black leather upholstery and aims to offer a complete media experience. It’s compatible with Xbox One, PS4, and more, has two built-in speakers, and sports vibration motors that sync with your audio’s bass tones to “create an even more powerful full-body sensation keeping you comfortable and entertained for hours.” With over 1,700 customers having left a review, 60% have rated it 4+ stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for more ways to enhance your gaming room. You’ll find other immersive gaming chairs, more options for getting your table tennis action on, and more.

X Rocker Pro Vibrating Gaming Chair features:

Welcome to the world of interactive audio. With the 51396 X Rocker Pro Series Wireless Game Chair you can now not only hear your music, but actually feel it. Whether you are listening to music, watching a movie or playing a game, you will become a part of the excitement.

