Upgrade to the aircraft-grade Vitamix Explorian Blender at $190 off (Refurb.)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender (E320) for $179.95 shipped in renewed condition. It is regularly $370 in new condition on Amazon where it has never dropped below $320. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and about $90 under the usual refurbished price. Featuring aircraft-grade stainless steel blades and variable speed control, this model will certainly take your home chef game up a notch. It also has a self-cleaning feature as well as a 64-ounce container, a tamper, and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for an amazing home chef gift for that special someone on your list or just a pro-grade for your own setup, the Vitamix Explorian is an ideal option, especially at this price. However, if you don’t need the best-of-the-best, the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender is a great alternative at $70 shipped. Regularly $100, this model can handle most of the same tasks as the Explorian and you’re saving about $30 off the going rate right now for the holidays. It is also rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

