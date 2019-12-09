Put your Black Friday TV on the wall with this adjustable mount for $25.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 22- to 55-inch TV Wall Mount for $25.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $31 and hasn’t dropped this low in the last year. If you snagged a Black Friday TV over Thanksgiving week, grabbing a TV mount today is a great way to complete your new setup. This model features an articulating arm designed to support displays up to 55-inches in size. Viewers will be able to enjoy 15-degrees of tilt plus the ability to swivel from side to side, so you can count on just the right angle. It offers compatibility with 100×100 to 400×400 mounting systems. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

Leverage your savings and grab a 200-pack of cable zip ties for $5. This is an easy way to organize your cables and more, ensuring a tidy overall visual setup. You can also leverage these nifty ties to streamline various other tech setups like your desk, gaming console, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is filled with essential APC products from $11, making it a great time to shore up your surge protection strategy. Check out all of our top picks right here.

AmazonBasics TV Wall Mount features:

Articulating TV wall mount accommodates 22- to 55-inch TVs (up to 80 pounds) for enhanced home TV-viewing experience

15 degrees of tilt for optimal viewing angle (+10 to -5 degrees)

Articulating design extends up to 16.3 inches from the wall and swivels left to right up to 180 degrees

Made of heavy-duty aluminum and steel for reliable strength

Bubble level and all mounting hardware included for easy installation

Fits VESA 100×100 – 400x400mm mounting patterns (The VESA mounting patterns are the distances (in mm) between the four screw holes on the back of the TV)

