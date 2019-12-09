AncestryHealth Core Genetic DNA kit now $99 shipped ($50 off) + more from $59

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is now offering the AncestryHealth Core: Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test (Not Available in NY, NJ, RI, or Guam) for $99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer is within $20 of the limited Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked otherwise. Sourcing data from over 1,000 regions, this particular kit provides ancestry information as well as health conditions across your lineage. It also concludes “in-depth historical insights” as well as connections to living relatives you might not have known you had and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% off the Amazon reviews. More details below.

If the lead deal’s State limitations or sale price aren’t working for your needs, don’t worry, we are still tracking a number of notable DNA test kit deals from the holidays. While the listing has jumped slightly on some of them, you’re still looking at some of the best prices of the year on the most popular kits out there starting from $59:

And you can even still score a Black Friday offer on the doggy DNA test kit too. The Embark Dog DNA kit is still down at $99 shipped (Reg. $130) as well.

AncestryHealth Core: Health + Genetic:

The health kit cannot be activated for customers with a permanent residence in the following states or US territories: NY, NJ, RI or Guam.

Discover how your DNA might influence certain health conditions—and the steps you can take with a healthcare provider to chart a healthier path forward.

AncestryHealth Core includes all of the features of AncestryDNA, the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience. *Substantiated by AncestryDNA, January 2019 report.

Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.

