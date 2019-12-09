BeatsX Bluetooth headphones are $70 for today only (30% off), more

Today only, Woot offers the BeatsX Wireless Headphones for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best we can find by at least $20 from trusted retailers and a match of our previous mention. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,200 Best Buy reviewers. More headphone deals can be found below.

Woot also has the wired 3.5mm Beats urBeats3 on sale today for $39.99. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen recently. If you’re still rocking the 3.5mm headphone jack, this is a great way to listen to music at the gym without breaking the bank.

BeatsX Wireless Headphones features:

  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with remotetalk. Connect via class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening. Inline volume control
  • Variety of Eartip options offer personalized comfort and secure-fit wingtips provide stability.
  • Magnetic ear buds keep your earphones tangle-free and easily Coil up for compact portability.
  • Comes with beats earphones, removable secure-fit wingtips, ear tips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable and quick Start guide.

