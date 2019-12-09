Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated shavers, teeth whitening, more from $7

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off shavers, toothpaste, teeth whiteners, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $6.78 with new all-time lows on various listings. Our top pick is the Braun 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer, shaver, detail kit for $44.94. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $60 with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve tracked so far. This kit includes everything you need to look fresh this holiday season, including a face and beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear & nose trimmer, and clean shave razor. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 100 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for even more deals in today’s Gold Box.

Another standout is the Braun Series 5 Electric Razor for $114.94. It typically goes for $155 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This upgraded model delivers an eight-direction flex head for “constant skin contact, even in difficult areas.” It’s also 100% waterproof, which makes it a great fit for the shower if you’d like to do your shaving there. It also has a precision trimmer built-in, so you can straighten up sideburns and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can jump into the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals. This includes popular teeth whitening kits, various other shaving kits, and more from $7.

Braun 9-in-1 All-in-One Trimmer features:

13 length settings with only 4 combs for a range of different beard & hair styles

9-in-1 kit includes face & beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear & nose trimmer, clean shave razor

Autosensing motor ensuring constant cutting speed for an efficient trim through dense and long beards

Li-ion+ battery for 150%* longer running time. 100% washable rechargeable trimmer

Free Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor with Flexball technology for clean shaving on neck and face

