Cuisinart’s hybrid Air Fryer Toaster Oven drops to $75 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

BuyDig is offering the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven for $74.99 shipped in refurbished condition. This model fetches $145+ in new condition at Amazon and as much as $200 at elsewhere. Today’s deal is $4 under the previous refurbished deal price and is the best we can find. Combining both air frying capabilities with a traditional countertop toaster oven, this machine can handle a large portion of your cooking requirements on its own. On top of 7 preset cooking functions, it has a 0.6-cubic foot non-stick interior with an oven light that is more than capable of carrying 6-slices of bread, a 4-pound chicken or 12-inches of pizza. The included oven rack, baking pan and air fryer basket along with a shade selector for toast are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Don’t need the built-in air frying tech? This Black + Decker 4-slice toaster oven might do the trick instead at $33 shipped. Clearly you won’t get any of the hybrid features like on today’s deal, nor does it provide as large a cooking space, but it will certainly be handy for quick warm-ups/cooking jobs and is about $50 less.

If you are in the market for an air fryer or something of that nature, be sure to check out today’s Dash Gold Box sale. You’ll find all-time lows on its AirCrisp Pro and a solid deal on the Dash Chef Air Fry Oven starting from $70. Browse the rest of today’s kitchenware deal right here.

Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven:

1800-Watts with 7 functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, Warm, toast

0. 6 cubic foot non-stick interior with oven light. Dimensions (L x W x H): 15. 50 x 16. 00 x 14. 00 inches

Capacity: toast 6 slices of bread, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4 pound chicken

Adjustable thermostat with 60-minute timer/auto shutoff, toast shade selector-timer.UC Cubic Feet: 3.249 lb

