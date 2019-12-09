Dash AirCrisp cooker hits its Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100) + more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Dash air fryers. You can score the Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker (DMAF360) for $69.99 shipped in black, red, or aqua. Regularly $100, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on this model via Amazon, Black Friday included. You’re looking at 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. As usual, you can achieve that crispy fried food experience with little to no oil via this 1200-watt air fryer. Features include a 3-quart capacity, 8-preset cooking modes, a dishwasher-safe basket, and an auto shut-off function. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If the attractive look and popular brand name aren’t doing it for you on the Dash cookers above, consider this Chefman 3.6-quart Air Fryer Oven instead. It has an even larger capacity and better ratings with a $40 price tag attached.

However, if you’re looking for something a little but more robust for the countertop, we are also tracking a solid deal on the Dash Chef Series Air Fry Oven for $125.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a 30% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer:

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

