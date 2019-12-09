Dash AirCrisp cooker hits its Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100) + more

- Dec. 9th 2019 9:07 am ET

Get this deal
30% off $70
0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Dash air fryers. You can score the Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker (DMAF360) for $69.99 shipped in black, red, or aqua. Regularly $100, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on this model via Amazon, Black Friday included. You’re looking at 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. As usual, you can achieve that crispy fried food experience with little to no oil via this 1200-watt air fryer. Features include a 3-quart capacity, 8-preset cooking modes, a dishwasher-safe basket, and an auto shut-off function. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the attractive look and popular brand name aren’t doing it for you on the Dash cookers above, consider this Chefman 3.6-quart Air Fryer Oven instead. It has an even larger capacity and better ratings with a $40 price tag attached.

However, if you’re looking for something a little but more robust for the countertop, we are also tracking a solid deal on the Dash Chef Series Air Fry Oven for $125.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a 30% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for more kitchenware deals including today’s Gold Box offer on high-end Vitamix blenders.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer:

  • Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off $70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard