Dungeon Survival roguelike RPG now FREE on iOS (Reg. $1)

- Dec. 9th 2019 5:03 pm ET

0
Dungeon Survival is a roguelike RPG with randomized maps and 9 classes to choose from. The highly-rated dungeon crawler is regularly $1 but can now be dowloaded to all your iOS devices for free. This is the first time we have seen it down this low since August. This story-driven RPG features “intricate turn-based combat,” an interesting character twists system to explore, and loads of loot to uncover. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Speaking of iOS freebies, this morning’s roundup has it fair share of apps you can download for nothing today. That’s on top of notable deals on titles like Earth 3D – World Atlas, Stratego, Icewind Dale, Learn How to Make Origami, Mathew., and more

iOS Universal: Dungeon SurvivalFREE (Reg. $1)

Black Haze is a border town renown for its rich mineral deposits, which has fallen on hard times of late. In this city, it is difficult to tell the difference between good and evil. Following the mysterious disappearance of the former lord, the fragile balance of the city is disrupted. You are Royde, and you have been chosen by the king to bring balance back to Black Haze and investigate the strange reports that have come from the city.

