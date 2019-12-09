Joby’s GorillaPod 3K Kit is currently at its 2019 low of $40 shipped

- Dec. 9th 2019 6:22 pm ET

B&H Photo is offering the Joby GorillaPod 3K Flexible Tripod with Ball Head for $39.95 shipped. This is down from its over $50 going rate at Amazon and is a match for its 2019 low. Have you ever had your iPhone or DSLR somewhere that bringing a tripod just wouldn’t be acceptable, yet you needed to capture the shot? The GorillaPod is perfect for that, as it’s small enough to fit into any bag or backpack, and has a maximum payload of 6.6 pounds. Plus, the ball head makes positioning your device super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if buying name brand just isn’t your style, why not check out this more budget-friendly mini tripod at Amazon? It’s $20 Prime shipped, offers the ability to hold just under two pounds, and is fully articulating like today’s lead deal.

Want a unique way to use your new GorillaPod? Pair it with Elgato’s Game Capture HD60 S to upgrade your streaming game by utilizing a higher-grade camera than what a normal webcam offers.

Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit features:

The GorillaPod 3K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit from Joby pairs the GorillaPod 3K stand with the BallHead 3K to form a flexible and versatile support system. With the ball head, you can precisely control the direction and angle of your equipment and quickly attach it and detach it thanks to the inclusion of a quick release plate. This kit is ideal for mid-sized DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, speedlights, or any other gear weighing up to 6.6 lb.

