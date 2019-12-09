Create your own ice cream in Cuisinart’s 1.5-Qt. Maker: $178 (Reg. up to $300)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 1.5-Qt. Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker (ICE-100) for $177.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $300, it has fetched closer to $230 or so at Amazon for the last year and is now at the best price we have tracked in 2019. This fully automatic maker with compressor can create up to 1.5-quarts of ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt at a time. Other features include the dual paddle array, a 60 minute countdown timer controlled via the LCD touchpad and a 10 minute keep cool function. Great for homemade desserts over the holidays, it will also really come in handy next summer too. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the high-end model above is a bit much for you, the Cuisinart ICE-21R Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker at $43 shipped might do the trick. Just keep in mind, this model does not include the commercial-grade compressor, so you’ll have to wait significantly longer in between batches. But it’s also drastically less pricey and carries solid reviews from thousands.

Cuisinart 1.5-Qt. Compressor Ice Cream Maker:

Fully automatic with a commercial quality compressor. 1-1/2-quart ice cream bowl capacity

LWH: 16.73 x 12.00 x 9.33,UC LWH: 13.75 x 17.50 x 13.50,MC LWH: 18.00 x 14.25 x 14.25 inches . Weight : 32lbs

2 paddles – a gelato paddle for authentic gelato and an ice cream paddle for creamy ice cream

60-minute countdown timer with touchpad controls and a blue LCD readout.10-minute keep cool feature keeps your ice cream or gelato cool after timer has gone off

1.5 quart capacity

