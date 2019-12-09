Nanoleaf’s 12-sided remote works with HomeKit and more at $30 (Reg. $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nanoleaf Remote for $29.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches the Black Friday pricing for the all-time low. Nanoleaf Remote sports a unique dodecahedron form-factor, meaning it can set 12 different scenes based on which side you place it on. While this accessory works with Nanoleaf’s line of smart home lighting, HomeKit support means it can integrate with any of your other Siri-enabled devices. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If you’re in the Philips Hue ecosystem already and are looking for a more affordable remote, the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch is hard to beat at $23. It features four buttons for setting different scenes and can even detach from the wall. Alternatively, head over to our round up of the the best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Don’t forget to swing by the rest of our Smart Home guide today, as we’ve spotted plenty of discounts worth checking out. From Echo Show bundles to Hue TV starter kits, there are plenty of ways expand your setup.

Nanoleaf Remote features:

Change the lighting effects on your smart LED panels with this Nanoleaf Bluetooth remote. The dodecahedron’s numbered sides have pre-programmed scenes that you can modify via the Nanoleaf app, and it supports Apple HomeKit devices for simplified control. Activate a function by rotating the corresponding side of this Nanoleaf Bluetooth remote to the top position.

