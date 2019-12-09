Anti-theft features set Pacsafe’s 16-inch MacBook backpack apart: $90 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe Anti-Theft MacBook Backpack (LS450) for $89.96 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This streamlined backpack sets out to be theft-proof. Anti-theft features include lockable zippers and an exterior comprised of cut-proof materials. There’s even a built-in RFID blocking pocket in place to keep credit and debit cards protected. You’ll find enough room inside for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the anti-theft measures found in the featured deal, I highly recommend having a look at Cocoon’s Slim Backpack for $45. It’s the backpack I’ve been carrying for several years and it has served me well. A unique GRID-IT! front pocket helps keep small electronics organized.

Oh, and since you’re here, take a moment to swing by our roundup of Timbuk2’s Flash Sale. There you’ll find deals on MacBook bags that offer up to 40% off.

Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

ORGANIZATION & POCKETS – 3* Lockable Zipper Exterior Pockets, 1* Padded & Suspended Interior Notebook Sleeve (Fits 15″ Laptop), 2* Side Pockets for Water Bottles or Umbrella, 2* Zipper Interior Pockets (1* RFIDsafe), 1* Key / Wallet Clip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!