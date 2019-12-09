Philips’ Norelco Bodygroomer drops to $30 shipped with this code (Reg. $55+)

Walmart is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroomer (BG2039/42) for $29.95 shipped after you apply the code NORELCOBG at checkout. Regularly $55+ at Amazon over the last year, this is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. This dual sided solution features both a trimmer and a shaver for full body (“below the neck”) grooming. It has 5 length settings and a water-resistant casing for both wet and dry shaving while the self-sharpening blades never need to be oiled. The built-in battery provides up to 50 minutes of runtime after an 8 hour charge. Ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

By comparison to other similar products, today’s deal is one of the most affordable. The Mangroomer for example will run you $45 at Amazon. However, for lighter jobs, you could opt for something like this Wahl All-in-One Cordless Rechargeable Groomer for $19 Prime shipped. It has an even longer wireless runtime and will also work for facial touch-ups.

Having said all that, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s Gold Box. Amazon is offering up to 30% off top-rated shavers with deals starting from $7. We also still have the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade at the best price we’ve seen in years.

Philips Norelco Bodygroomer :

The Philips Norelco Bodygroomer & Beard trimmer allows you to trim and shave conveniently and safely with an innovative all-in-one design. The dual-sided shaver and trimmer gives you the flexibility to shave and trim your body and beard with just one product. The built-in trimming comb with 5 length settings comfortably glides over the skin while trimming even the thickest hair.

