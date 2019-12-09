Satechi’s holiday sale takes up to 60% off Mac add-ons, HomeKit essentials, more

Satechi has kicked-off its end of the year holiday sale with a number of notable deals on Mac accessories, HomeKit essentials, and more. Many deals are also available at Amazon, with the usual $25 order total or Prime membership requirement for free shipping. Our top pick is Satechi’s Dual Smart Outlet with HomeKit support for $29.99. That’s down from the original $60 price tag and $5 less than the Amazon all-time low. Satechi’s Dual Smart Outlet differs from the competition by offering two voice-controlled plugs. It only takes up a single receptacle at a time, allowing room for neighboring outlets. Aside from HomeKit support, this model also tracks and monitors energy to help cut down on excess usage. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You’ll find even more Satechi deals down below.

Another standout is Satechi’s 10W Qi Charger at $19.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Connects via USB-C and powers Apple devices at up to 7.5W or Android smartphones at 10W. It’s aluminum wrapped design is sure to look nice within your setup. Rated 4+ stars.

Other notable deals include:

Those not locked into HomeKit will want to check out these discounts on TP-Link smart plugs, which pair beautifully with Assistant and Alexa-focused setups.

Satechi Dual-outlet Smart Plug features:

Simplify your home routine with the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet, ideal for controlling appliances remotely or automatically turning lights, coffee makers, TVs and more, off and on. Designed with convenience in mind, the Dual Smart Outlet features dual power outlets to individually control up to two connected appliances at once and real-time monitoring of your devices’ power consumption over time. Simply download the free Satechi app, plug in the Dual Smart Outlet and connect your device over Wi-Fi for worry-free control, wherever you go.

