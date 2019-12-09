Saucony takes extra 15% off sale styles with deals from just $34 at checkout

- Dec. 9th 2019 3:46 pm ET

For a limited time only, Saucony is currently offering an extra 15% off sale styles with promo code FESTIVE15 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your next run with the men’s Omni ISO Shoes that are on sale for $55. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This style has mesh material that adds breathability and a supportive frame for quick movements. Plus, they’re available in two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide for more running shoes.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

