Save $579 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover at Amazon for $750, more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover i5/8GB/256GB at $749.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy charges $1,329 for this model and this beats our last mention by $50, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 offers a unique on-the-go workstation experience with the included Type Cover, making it super simple to get things done while away from home. Plus, when you pick up the Surface Pen, the display knows how much pressure you’re using when working in design tools like Photoshop. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more computer deals.

Other computers on sale:

Don’t forget that there are many other ways to upgrade your computing experience outside of picking up a new machine. For instance, grabbing the Das Keyboard Prime 13 for $109 gives you a much better typing experience than any bundled keyboard here offers. Or, the $4 Kingston 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a great way to pick up some portable storage while on a budget.

Surface Pro 6 features:

Powerful connectivity with USB 3.0

Windows 10 operating system

12.3″ widescreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution

256GB internal storage plus microSD slot

Quad-core processor

Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with autofocus and windows hello.

