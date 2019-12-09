Samsung’s SmartThings Tracker is now $25 at Verizon with LTE connectivity

Dec. 9th 2019

Verizon is offering the Samsung SmartThings Tracker for $24.99 with free in-store pickup. This device will require activation on a $20 per year plan that charges $1 per tracker per month. Overall, after a year of service, you’ll pay $57 for the tracker. Amazon, however, charges over $80 and Best Buy is $100 for the tracker right now, while our last mention was $75. Offering the ability to GPS locate any item, be it a backpack, wallet, keys, or even child, this tracker is a must-have for just about anyone. It’s LTE-connected through Verizon’s network, making sure it’s always online. Rated 3.5/5 stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, if LTE connectivity and monthly plans aren’t up your alley for trackers, check out Tile Mate. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and works when in range of your smartphone, making it great for finding things around the house. Plus, it’s just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and requires no monthly or yearly commitments.

Samsung SmartThings Tracker features:

  • Track GPS location on-demand: find your loved ones and important items at any time and from anywhere within range of a cellular network
  • Receive alerts: easily set notifications when SmartThings Tracker arrives or departs a preset zone, and when a location or sos signal is sent
  • IP68 certified for water resistance, protection from splashing, unexpected severe weather, and accidental water submersion

