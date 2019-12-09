Tile’s newest Mate tracker now on sale for the first time at $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Tile Mate Item Finder (2020 edition) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen so far, and a new all-time low. Tile’s Mate sports a water-resistant design as well as a 200-foot range, which is 25% longer than its predecessor. Trying to hunt down missing keys is something just about everyone faces, but grabbing this item finder can help make that a hassle of the past. Plus, with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life well into the future. So far over 185 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, today’s offer is only $1 more than the previous generation versions of Tile Mate. So unless saving every penny is of the highest priority, we’d recommend going with the newer model to take advantage of longer range and other enhancements.

Tile Mate Item Finder features:

The updated Tile Mate is a versatile, cost-effective tracker for everyday things. Now with a longer 200 ft range, mate easily attaches to keys, purses or anything else you need to keep track of regularly.

