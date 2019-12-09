UBTECH’s Iron Man Robot makes a great gift for MCU fans at $174.50 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH Marvel Avengers Iron Man MK50 Robot for $174.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. Bringing Iron Man’s MK50 armor out of Infinity War, this robot is complete with lights and sound effects from the movie. It stands over 12-inches tall and can be controlled with a companion app that also offers augmented reality gameplay and more. There’s even a holographic display under the helmet that lets you talk to Tony or even place your own likeness into the famous suit. Ratings are still coming in, but you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re more of a Star Wars fan, UBTECH also has a First Order Stormtrooper Robot that sports a similar feature set to the lead deal. With The Rise of Skywalker around the corner, picking up the $80 robot might be a better buy, especially considering its 55% less than the Iron Man option.

This morning we also spotted the Sphero Mini at a new Amazon low of $30.50, as well as the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit at $25. So if you’re looking for some educational gifts, we’ve got you covered there as well.

UBTECH Marvel Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

Play as Tony Stark and suit up in the iconic Mk50 armor to play through a series of Nanotech weapon field tests and battles designed by Friday. This Walking, talking Iron Man Mk50 robot is your portal into the events after Marvel’s Avengers: infinity war. Start by downloading the free app for iOS or Android to start the adventure with augmented reality missions, where users can battle drones inspired from the Marvel Cinematic universe.

