Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Scooter can hit over 15MPH top speeds at $299 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $399, today’s offer saves you over 25%, marks a new Amazon low, and comes within $19 of the best price we’ve seen overall. Weighing in at just 27-pounds, Xiaomi Mi rocks a slim design comprised of aerospace-grade aluminum as well as a 250W electric motor. You’re looking at up to 15.5MPH top speeds with a range capping out at nearly 19-miles, making this is a great electric scooter for cruising around town and more. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 50%.

Looking for something ever more affordable? Amazon has the Razor E300 Motorized Scooter for $180. This saves you a notable $120 from the lead deal while still offering a similar 15MPH top speed. This may not be ideal for commuting, but it’s still a fun way to get around the block.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing something even less costly than both of those options, as the Hover-1 electric scooter is now on sale for $148 (Reg. $200+).

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Minimalist design Mi Electric Scooter has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award, as well as the iF Design Award 2017. Mi Electric Scooter has a forward-thinking design that inspires and moves, just as it moves you ahead. Strong yet lightweight The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which has a low density and high structural strength.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!