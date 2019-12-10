Allen Edmonds Holiday Sale offers up to $150 off select boots, dress shoes, more

Allen Edmonds Holiday Sale offers up to $150 off select styles of boots, dress shoes, loafers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Hamilton Oxford Boots that are currently marked down to $325. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $425. I love the detailing of this style and they’re available in two color options. They’re also very versatile to wear with dress pants to work or paired with jeans during casual outings. Rated 4/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide to score more sales today.

