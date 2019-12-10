adidas, Nautica, and Vera Wang fragrances from $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Nautica, Vera Wang, and adidas fragrances. A standout from this sale is the 3.4-oz. Nautica Voyage Cologne for men for $9.92 Prime shipped. This cologne is regularly priced at $15 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Its top notes of fresh cut apples, water lotus, and cedarwood make this a refreshing fragrance. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 6,600 reviews. Head below to find even more deals and be sure to shop the entire sale here.

For women, the 1.5-oz. Vera Wang Princess Perfume is marked down to $15.85. For comparison, this perfume is regularly priced at $24. It would be a wonderful holiday gift and the fragrance features top notes of vanilla, water lily, and amber. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 2,300 reviews.

Nautica Voyage Cologne features:

This fragrance features an invigorating blend of fresh cut apple, water lotus, and cedarwood.

Whether you’re sailing to remote islands, working through your shift, or going out on the town, Nautica Voyage exudes self-confidence and fearlessness. ​

It is long lasting fragrance

Dare to take on uncharted waters. With NAUTICA FRAGRANCES Voyage Eau de Toilette, each and every day becomes an adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!