adidas, Nautica, and Vera Wang fragrances from $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Nautica, Vera Wang, and adidas fragrances. A standout from this sale is the 3.4-oz. Nautica Voyage Cologne for men for $9.92 Prime shipped. This cologne is regularly priced at $15 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Its top notes of fresh cut apples, water lotus, and cedarwood make this a refreshing fragrance. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 6,600 reviews. Head below to find even more deals and be sure to shop the entire sale here.
For women, the 1.5-oz. Vera Wang Princess Perfume is marked down to $15.85. For comparison, this perfume is regularly priced at $24. It would be a wonderful holiday gift and the fragrance features top notes of vanilla, water lily, and amber. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 2,300 reviews.
Nautica Voyage Cologne features:
- This fragrance features an invigorating blend of fresh cut apple, water lotus, and cedarwood.
- Whether you’re sailing to remote islands, working through your shift, or going out on the town, Nautica Voyage exudes self-confidence and fearlessness.
- It is long lasting fragrance
- Dare to take on uncharted waters. With NAUTICA FRAGRANCES Voyage Eau de Toilette, each and every day becomes an adventure.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!