Amazon’s MacBook backpack sale has Targus, Carhartt, and Acer priced from $39

Amazon is offering the Targus Voyager II Backpack (TSB953GL) for $77.29 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and marks a new Amazon low. This bag sports a hideaway rain cover, food storage compartment, and an umbrella pocket. There’s also enough room for a 17-inch laptop, making easy work of toting Apple’s biggest MacBook Pro. Thick padding throughout ensures that the bag absorbs shocks instead of your gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Another option worth considering is Amazon’s in-house 17-inch Laptop Backpack. It’s priced at $30, making it more affordable than each of today’s sale prices. Just be aware that it appears to trade good looks found in other bags for functionality and savings.

Those looking for a secure bag should peek at yesterday’s deal on Pacsafe’s anti-theft backpack. It’s still live and is priced at 25% off, providing you with a bag that’s cut-proof and features lockable zippers.

Targus Voyager II Backpack features:

Well-padded shock-absorbing laptop and tablet compartment

Trolley strap easily attaches to rolling luggage

Protective hideaway rain cover helps keep your backpack dry

Wide, comfortable shoulder straps contour to your body

